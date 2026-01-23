Musselburgh’s New Year Races Sell Out as Excitement Builds for 2026

As Scotland rings in 2026, Musselburgh Racecourse is set to host its annual New Year’s Day meeting, marking the occasion with a sold-out crowd of 6,750 eager punters. With no tickets available for walk-up buyers, this highly anticipated event promises an unforgettable start to the new year.

The six-race card, which is sponsored by Virgin Bet, boasts an impressive prize pool of £125,000, attracting top trainers from across the UK. The highlight of the day will be the £50,000 Virgin Bet Auld Reekie Handicap Chase, alongside the £30,000 Virgin Bet Hogmaneigh Hurdle. Both races will be broadcast live on ITV1, adding to the excitement for both those attending and viewers at home.

A Memorable Day at the Track

Beyond the thrilling races, Musselburgh has pulled out all the stops to ensure that the crowd can celebrate in style. The racecourse will feature a vibrant mix of traditional music, fashion, and food, creating a festive atmosphere that complements the day’s sporting action.

“Our traditional New Year’s Day meeting has completely sold out, which underscores the enduring popularity of this annual event,” said Aisling Johnston, Musselburgh Racecourse’s Head of Marketing and Business Development. “We urge those who were unable to secure a ticket to be cautious of fraudulent ticket sales, a problem that unfortunately arises at this time of year.”

Gates will open at 10:30 a.m., with the first race set to begin at 12:30 p.m. For those who missed out on tickets, there’s still an opportunity to enjoy the racing season with free tickets available for upcoming meetings at Musselburgh and Ayr Racecourse in January and March 2026.