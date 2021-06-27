Murtagh has a lot of faith in emerging star Coen.

As the teenager prepares for the biggest ride of his short career to date on Earlswood in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Johnny Murtagh has full faith in Ben Coen.

Coen could not be arriving at the Curragh at a better moment, having just won the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot aboard Murtagh’s Create Belief.

The 19-year-old could not have a better mentor than former multiple Classic-winning jockey Murtagh, but the Kildare trainer acknowledges Coen is way ahead of where he was at the same stage of his career.

He stated, “I keep telling him he’s a lot better than Johnny Murtagh was at 19.”

“He’s a lot calmer, and he’s a lot more aware of what’s going on.

“He’s a really pleasant guy who bikes really well. Last week at Ascot, it was his first experience on the big stage, and he seemed to enjoy it. When you’re under duress, you have no choice but to do so.

“I believe he is the genuine article. I keep forgetting that he’s only 19 – and that riding these terrific horses in these major races will only help him improve.”

Earlswood qualified for the Derby by winning the Gallinule Stakes on Saturday, and Murtagh believes the jump up to a mile and a half on his return to the Curragh will bring out even more development.

“To win at the Curragh, you have to stay, the last three furlongs are a long way home – it’s fair, though, and the best horse normally wins,” he continued.

“Every year, Ballydoyle runs four or five and makes sure it’s a test. I believe our horse will do well on the journey.

“I think the Epsom Derby was a very strong race this year, and the favorite (High Definition) looks like he’ll improve for York. There didn’t appear to be many unlucky stories in this well-run marathon.

“High Definition will have to be all they think he is, and he’ll have to vastly improve over York.

“This is the Irish Derby. (This is a brief piece.)