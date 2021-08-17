Murray Returns To The Masters With A Victory Over Gasquet In Cincinnati.

Andy Murray returned to the ATP Tour on Monday for the first time since Wimbledon, defeating Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters.

The three-time Grand Slam champion, who has two titles in this tournament and played in the 2016 final, has been dealing with a groin problem this summer.

a surprise Murray and Gasquet, a longstanding rival who had to qualify due to his 53rd rating, first met 15 years ago.

The Scot, who advanced to the third round of Wimbledon, leads the series 9-4. They last met at this location in 2019.

Murray hit 14 aces and broke three times in a victory that lasted just under two hours.

Murray took a 5-3 lead after three games that lasted a total of 20 minutes to begin the match, which he relinquished a game later before re-breaking to win the opening set 6-4.

After saving a match point, Gasquet was broken in the final game of the match, but Murray won.

Jannik Sinner, the birthday boy, turned 20 on a rainy day and celebrated with a win.

After a delayed start, the young gun was joined by 34-year-old Italian compatriot Fabio Fognini in the second round.

Sinner was able to forget about his disappointing first-round loss in Toronto a week ago when he lost his first match to Australian qualifier James Duckworth.

The 15th-ranked player made a strong showing in Cincinnati, defeating Argentine Federico Delbonis 6-2, 7-5.

In a first-time meeting, Fognini beat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-6 (7/3), 6-3 to join the celebration.

Sinner stated, “I gave myself the best conceivable present.” “On my birthday, I competed in a huge tournament and won a match.” Sinner later shared photos of himself and his teammates eating celebratory pizza on social media.

After more than two hours of play, Argentine Diego Schwartzman defeated British number one Dan Evans 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

The South American expressed his delight at the event’s restoration to capacity, adding it gives him hope in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Right now, I’m content. In the United States, where the tournaments are virtually entirely populated and completely typical.

“I believe that happiness and normalcy are on their way back. Maybe we’re finally seeing the light.”

Lloyd Harris of South Africa advanced to the second round, where he will face Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev, after defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-4 with 11 aces.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, a Canadian, beat his first-round opponent. Brief News from Washington Newsday.