Murray After the return of the wedding ring and shoes, I’d want to thank my Instagram followers.

Andy Murray thanked his Instagram fans for spreading the word after his misplaced wedding band and used sneakers were returned following a social media appeal on Thursday.

“Would you believe it — the ring and the shoes have returned home!” the three-time Grand Slam champion wrote in a Facebook post from Indian Wells, where he’ll compete in the WTA and ATP Masters tournaments this week.

“They still smell horrible,” he said of the sneakers, “but I’m back in the good books.” Murray had earlier begged for help on social media, claiming that he’d placed his stinking tennis shoes underneath his car to dry out overnight, only to find them gone when he arrived in the morning.

It wasn’t until his physio enquired about his wedding band that he realized he’d left it attached to his shoes.

Murray explained, “I basically attach my wedding band to my tennis shoes while I play because I can’t play with it on my hand.”

So, yeah, my wedding band was also taken. Needless to say, I’m in hot water at home, therefore I’d like to track it down.” Murray didn’t go into detail about how the ring and shoes were returned, but he did say he had “a couple calls” with hotel security.

In an Instagram video, he stated, “Huge thanks for all the messages and sharing the story.”