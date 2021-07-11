Munoz leads the PGA John Deere Classic by one stroke heading into the final round.

Sebastian Munoz recorded a four-under-par 67 on Saturday to lead American Brandon Hagy by one stroke heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour John Deere Classic.

Munoz of Colombia, who started the day one shot off the lead, finished with a 16-under par total of 197 at Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, where he is attempting to add to his 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship victory.

He got off to a good start with birdies at the second and third holes before making bogeys at the fourth and sixth holes. He regained his composure with a 21-foot birdie putt from the edge at the par-four eighth.

Munoz explained, “We could see on the leaderboard that people were going low, and you didn’t want to fade into the leaderboard.” “It was critical to birdie 11, 13, and 16 on the way in.”

Munoz gave himself an 18-inch birdie putt at 11 to claim a share of the lead after sinking a 15-foot putt to save par at the 10th.

With an 11-footer at the 13th, he took a one-shot lead.

Munoz extended his advantage with a six-foot birdie at the 16th, but Hagy closed the gap with his fifth birdie of the day at the 17th.

Hagy, who is vying for his first tour title, shot a four-under 67 for a total of 198.

Hagy stated, “I think I’m driving the ball nicely and hitting some approach shots quite close.” “I’ve also made some putts in the last couple of days. So I think there are little elements of each part of my game that are doing good, and I just want to keep doing that.”

Five players tied for third place on 199, with four more on 200.

Scott Brown of the United States tied for third place on 14-under par with an eight-under par 63 that included nine birdies.

Brown, who birdied six of seven holes from the ninth to the 15th, said, “Drove it extremely well to start out with and then was able to hit the ball close with my irons and capitalize on the putting.”

He predicted that a low score would be required to win on Sunday.

Brown said after a drizzly day at Deere Run, “I think you’re going to have to make a bunch of birdies again, especially if we get some more rain overnight, soften it up.” “You’ll have to go into attack mode here.”

That's why Munoz, who couldn't stop looking at the scoreboard, said he couldn't help himself.