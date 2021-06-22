Munich’s mayor criticizes UEFA’s decision to reject the Allianz Arena’s rainbow lighting.

The city’s mayor has called UEFA’s decision to deny a proposal to light up Munich’s Allianz Arena in rainbow colors for the Euro 2020 encounter between Germany and Hungary “shameful.”

Dieter Reiter made the request in response to recent legislation in Hungary prohibiting the presentation and promotion of homosexuality to minors under the age of 18.

UEFA turned it down, instead proposing alternate dates for the stadium’s illumination.

Tomorrow, we will continue to convey a strong message of support and respect for sexual equality to Hungary and the rest of the globe as the city of Munich.

Reiter slammed the choice, as well as Germany’s football federation, the DFB, and said municipal officials will now evaluate whether to light up other landmarks instead, such as a wind turbine near the arena.

In a statement, he added, “I find it terrible that UEFA prevents us to send a message here in Munich for openness, tolerance, respect, and solidarity with the LGBTQI+ community.”

“I’m also sad that the DFB (German Football Federation) hasn’t succeeded or intended to achieve anything despite its eerily apparent positioning here in Munich, in Bavaria, and throughout Germany.

“The alternative proposal of illuminating the Allianz Arena on a different day contradicts any message that rainbow lighting is trying to send.

“As the city of Munich, we will continue to convey a strong message of support and respect for sexual equality to Hungary and the rest of the world tomorrow.

“We will not only display rainbow flags at Munich city hall – I expect the city council to vote in favor of this tomorrow with a strong majority – but we will also make the wind turbine close to the arena, as well as the Munich Olympic Tower, sparkle brightly.

“Because we’re worried about a signal for a non-negotiable essential right for everyone: equality and tolerance.”

“Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies – and constitute one of the main problems facing the game today,” UEFA said in a statement.

“Discriminatory. (This is a brief piece.)