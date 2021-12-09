Multiple Teams Are Trying To Bring Atletico Madrid Defender Back To The Premier League, According To Transfer Rumors.

If Kieran Trippier is serious about returning to the English Premier League, numerous clubs are said to be willing to give his dream.

Despite the fact that the 31-year-old has made a name for himself in La Liga with Atletico Madrid, Trippier has shown a strong desire to return to the Premier League.

Five teams are said to be interested in assisting the English right-back in fulfilling his ambition.

Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester United, and Newcastle United are among the teams that have been identified, according to 90Min.

The Magpies are said to be the frontrunners for Trippier out of the four teams identified.

Newcastle United is reportedly willing to spend up to £150,000 ($198,00) per week to get the Englishman to the club, according to the Northern Echo.

Manchester United is another club that appears to be interested, though it is unclear how much the Red Devils are willing to pay to bring the English player to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils’ options at the position now occupied by Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diego Dalot could be bolstered by the addition of Trippier.

Everton, Aston Villa, and Crystal Palace are all in the same boat.

Trippier was instrumental in Atletico Madrid winning their 11th La Liga title.

While the Magpies have the finances, several of the club’s top players are hesitant to make the transition and be a part of the overhaul.

Manchester United may be a viable option, albeit Trippier’s role in the team’s rotation remains uncertain.

The amount of money that Atletico Madrid will demand will be a major worry for all parties involved. However, if Trippier is looking for a move that makes sense, Everton appears to be the best option.

Trippier provides the right-back that the Toffees require. However, as previously said, they may not have the financial means to acquire the English defender from the Indios.