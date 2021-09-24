Multiple Teams are rumored to be interested in signing French forward Dimitri Payet.

The future of Alexandre Lacazette at the Emirates Stadium appears to be diminishing.

The French international is in the final year of his contract with Arsenal, and a slew of clubs are waiting in the wings to sign him.

West Ham United, a club that is thriving under David Moyes’ management, is the latest team to be connected with the 30-year-old star.

West Ham is apparently joining the race for the services of the French footballer, with Crystal Palace and Juventus also interested.

But, according to 90min, it all relies on whether Arsenal has no plans to try to keep Lacazette once his contract expires at the conclusion of this season.

Alexandre Lacazette and Arsenal have apparently undertaken contract talks, but nothing appears to have come close to being agreed upon.

As a result, if no agreement is reached, Lacazette might leave Arsenal as early as January.

Aside from the teams listed, Atletico Madrid and perhaps a return to Olympique Lyonnais are possibilities.

But, of all the clubs interested in Lacazette, West Ham appears to be the most intriguing. He might be Antonio’s go-to backup.

Juventus would also be a fascinating destination for Lacazette, as a location where he may finally win a trophy.

Since joining the Gunners in 2017, the Frenchman has yet to win a trophy.