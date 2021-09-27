Multiple teams are reportedly willing to take a chance on the injury-prone Juventus midfielder.

Aaron Ramsey is brimming with talent, which is why Juventus signed him on a free transfer from Arsenal in 2019.

His contributions, however, have gone unnoticed as the 30-year-old midfielder continues to be plagued by injuries.

Ramsey has missed more than 140 days due to injury throughout his two years in Serie A. In total, he has only made 68 appearances for Bianconeri in all competitions.

Despite Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo’s admiration for Ramsey, the Welsh midfielder has only played in three matches this season.

“All he has to do now is stay fit,” Pirlo stated in September of last year. “Right from the start of preseason, he’s been training hard. He’s a fantastic and cerebral player, and all we have to do now is keep him physically fit. When he played for Arsenal, he demonstrated that he is a champion.”

Regrettably, there are now reports that Juventus is willing to let the player depart for free.

Despite his injury problems, West Ham, Everton, and Newcastle are said to be willing to take a chance on Ramsey.

If one of these teams succeeds, the Welshman will be able to return to the Premier League.

Juventus looks to have given up on Ramsey, who was a standout performer for Arsenal before making the big move to Juventus.

His exorbitant salaries haven’t been justified, and it looks Pirlo and his team are ready to move on from the Welshman.

Ramsey’s earnings at Juventus are £400,000 per week ($547,000 per week).

Other players, in addition to Ramsey, may contemplate a move to the Premier League.

