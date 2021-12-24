Multiple teams are reportedly interested in signing young Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Arsenal is nowhere near agreeing to a new contract with Eddie Nketiah, who looks poised to leave the Emirates Stadium as soon as the January transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old footballer is apparently being pursued by a number of clubs, with West Ham United topping the list.

According to the Daily Mail, at least three English Premier League clubs are interested in Nketiah.

Given the lack of forwards in the Hammers’ squad, a transfer to London Stadium would make sense.

The English footballer’s contract is scheduled to expire at the end of the season, and he has been compared to Jermain Defoe for his ability to fire accurately.

The talks between Nketiah and Arsenal are still in the early stages.

According to Sky Sports, he turned down Arsenal’s latest contract offer.

Nketiah has not started a Premier League game for Arsenal since April, although he has started three Carabao Cup games this season, scoring five goals.

As a result, a split is in the cards, with the January transfer window being the earliest possible date.

Arsenal still has time, but efforts to keep Nketiah thus far have been fruitless.

Despite his circumstances, Nketiah is attempting to maintain his concentration on his current contract with the Gunners.

“I simply want to play football. I’m under contract, and I’ll give it my all for Arsenal as long as I can “Nketiah made a statement.

However, as with other players who may be heading to a new team in the January transfer window, there are financial considerations.

Arsenal valued Nketiah at £20 million ($26.81 million) last summer, and according to The Athletic, the Gunners are reluctant to accept offers below that.

However, the possibility of receiving nothing in exchange for the English player could change the equation if the offer is realistic.

As a result, West Ham and other clubs interested in Nketiah could play the waiting game to see if they can negotiate a discount before pushing forward with their pursuit of the young striker.