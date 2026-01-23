Mulgrew Questions Nancy’s Celtic Future After Cup Defeat to St Mirren

Charlie Mulgrew has cast doubt on Wilfried Nancy’s future as Celtic manager after a series of disappointing results. The French coach, who took charge just days before the Premier Sports Cup Final, has now overseen three consecutive defeats, the latest of which came in a 2-0 loss to St Mirren in Sunday’s cup final.

Despite the short tenure, Mulgrew believes Nancy may already be beyond redemption, highlighting the lack of trust between the players and the manager. “You need to win games to earn that belief from the players,” Mulgrew said in an interview with talkSPORT. “Three defeats in a row… it’s hard to see a way back from that.”

While recognizing that the situation may seem harsh given Nancy’s brief time at the helm, Mulgrew noted that the signs of a disconnect are already evident. “The atmosphere around the club feels completely disconnected,” he continued. “You could feel it during the match—there was a lack of energy, and that was reflected in the fans and the players. It just seems like everything has become an effort.”

The defeat on Sunday, combined with previous losses, has fueled skepticism about how Nancy can turn things around. Mulgrew recalled a brief moment when Celtic showed promise in the final, but that spark quickly fizzled out. “There was a 20-minute period when it looked like Celtic might turn it around, but after that, everything went flat again. It’s concerning.”

Hearts’ Title Challenge: Mulgrew’s New Concern

As Celtic’s struggles continue, Mulgrew’s attention has also turned to Hearts, with the Edinburgh club now sitting six points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership. Mulgrew, who had dismissed Hearts’ title chances earlier in the season, now admits he’s worried. “This is the first time I’ve thought ‘aw naw,’” he confessed. “Hearts are looking strong, and Derek McInnes is likely to strengthen in January. I’m starting to fear for Celtic’s title hopes.”

Despite his initial belief that Hearts would not challenge for the league, Mulgrew now sees the Jambos as genuine contenders. He acknowledged that if Celtic doesn’t find a way to reverse their form quickly, they could be in serious trouble as the title race heats up. “McInnes will likely make moves in the transfer window, and with them leading the way, it’s a worry for Celtic,” Mulgrew added.

The situation at Celtic is growing more tense with each passing match, and many supporters are already questioning Nancy’s ability to turn things around. With Hearts in the ascendancy, the pressure on Celtic to find their form has never been greater.