Muhammad Ali’s grandson responds to Floyd Mayweather’s “TBE” claim and YouTubers attempting boxing.

A boxing prospect with a legendary name chimed in on the greatest dispute of all time.

Mayweather has been thrusting his unbeaten record in everyone’s face for as long as boxing fans can recall, boasting that he is “the best ever.”

Despite the fact that “Money” makes a compelling argument for being hailed as boxing’s “GOAT,” Ali is still regarded as the greatest to ever foot inside the ring by many. Mayweather, on the other hand, ranks the late boxing legend as “No. 5” on his list.

When asked about his grandfather’s reaction to Mayweather’s audacious remark, Ali’s grandson Nico Ali Walsh, who is also creating his own career in the sport, said it’s difficult to imagine how his grandfather would have responded.

He is convinced, though, that Ali will not be pleased.

Mayweather ranking Muhammad fifth on his “GOAT” list “seems terribly low,” Ali Walsh told Sportbible. “I’ve always had the impression that Mayweather doesn’t like him as much as other fighters, but that’s fine; to each his own.”

“Everyone calls my grandfather the ‘greatest,’ and Floyd calls himself ‘TBE (The Best Ever),” he added. “I think anyone in that position would be irritated if everyone is calling someone else the greatest while you believe you are.”

Mayweather hasn’t fought professionally in years, but he has recently competed in exhibition battles.

The 43-year-most old’s recent performance came against Logan Paul, a YouTube sensation turned boxer.

Exhibition matches and the emergence of non-boxers in the sport are nothing to “detest,” according to Ali Walsh. In fact, he emphasized that his grandfather used to do exhibitions as well.

The 21-year-old stated, “I don’t hate on them; a lot of fighters hate on them.” “I am not one of those people in the least. Everyone has the right to earn money in their own unique way. Mayweather can do exhibitions and fight YouTubers and make money doing it. And I don’t believe someone should be blamed for wanting to make money.”

“It’s not the first time we’ve seen it since my grandfather [Ali] was a part of exhibitions as well, some amazing match-ups. But it’s the first time it’s gotten this much attention and generated this much revenue.”

Ali Walsh has promised to “carry” his grandfather’s heritage, and he has already knocked out Jordan Weeks in his pro debut last Saturday.