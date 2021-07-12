Muhammad Ali insists that his brother, late boxing legend Mike Tyson, would KO him.

Muhammad Ali’s brother is confident in his prediction of how a battle between Mike Tyson and the late boxing legend would have gone.

Despite the fact that the Ali vs. Tyson fantasy battle has become somewhat of a cliché, some people are nonetheless excited to talk about it.

In reality, Muhammad’s younger brother Rahman, a member of the Ali family, was one of the people who recently gave his thoughts on the battle.

Rahman was asked to guess who would have won the fight of the century in an exclusive interview with SunSport last month.

Muhammad would absolutely knock out Tyson, according to Rahman, because his brother is the “best” to ever enter the ring.

On top of that, Rahman claimed that Muhammad’s remarkable “speed and power” would be no match for “Iron Mike.”

Rahman predicted that Muhammad will knock him out. “The greatest of all time is Muhammad Ali.”

“[Muhammad’s] speed was the fastest, and his power was the hardest,” he continued. “You can say one thing about Muhammad Ali: he’s an icon, and his speed and power were unmatched. He was the fastest and hardest hitter in baseball history.”

Apart from Rahman, Muhammad’s son Muhammad Ali Jr., one of the boxer’s nine offspring, believes his father was far more classy and brilliant than Tyson.

Furthermore, Muhammad Jr. stated that even if the two were in their primes, Tyson would never have a chance against Muhammad since his father was a great boxer and “The Baddest Man on the Planet” was only a brawler.

In an interview last year, Muhammad Jr. stated, “My father would have kicked his butt.” “Everyone says, ‘Mike Tyson would have kicked your father in the shins.’ “I said no.”

The son said, “Tyson can’t go the distance.” “He couldn’t make it through fifteen rounds. He isn’t a boxer in the traditional sense. He’s a thug on the streets. He’s a standout performer. He’ll never be able to compete with my father!”

Unfortunately, boxing fans will never get to see Muhammad and Tyson fight in a heavyweight bout.

While Muhammad will never be able to anticipate the outcome of the fight, Tyson claimed that he has no chance of defeating the “best there has ever been.”

Tyson told Yahoo after learning he had won a virtual battle against Muhammad last year, “I know it’s a fantasy game.” “I’d probably win in a fantasy fight, but not in an actual fight. Ali is the best athlete who has ever lived.”