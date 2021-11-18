Muguruza wins the WTA Finals over Kontaveit.

On Wednesday, Garbine Muguruza defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 to become the first Spaniard to win the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion, finished a 2021 season that saw her return to the top tier with victories in Dubai and Chicago after three years out of the top ten.

Muguruza, a former world number one, is expected to finish the year as the world’s third best player.

Kontaveit is expected to earn a career-high position of seventh in the globe after a late-season run that featured victories in Moscow and Cluj-Napoca.

Muguruza came back from a break down in the second set to win the final four games of the match, breaking Kontaveit at love to claim her 10th career title.

She defeated Kontaveit for the second time in the event, ending the Estonian’s 12-match WTA winning streak with a crucial round-robin victory on Sunday.

Round-robin opponents met again in the final for the seventh time in the WTA Finals’ history.

As she won her runner-up trophy, Kontaveit said, “I’d like to congratulate Garbine.” “You’ve already beaten me twice this week, that’s incredible.” Muguruza’s success in Mexico, where she won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in 2018 and 2019, was another highlight.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the WTA Finals were shifted from Shenzhen, China, to Guadalajara.