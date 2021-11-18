Muguruza defeats Kontaveit to win the WTA Finals for the first time in Spain.

Garbine Muguruza, the former world number one, defeated Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Muguruza, the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon champion, finished a 2021 season that saw her return to the top tier with victories in Dubai and Chicago after three years out of the top ten.

The 28-year-old is expected to finish the year as the world’s number three.

“I’m simply glad I showed to myself once again that I can be the best, that I can be the’maestra,’ as we call it in Spanish,” she remarked.

“That puts me in a very good position, a good ranking, for next year.” I’m not sure what to say. It has a positive vibe. “It’s just the payoff for working so hard for so long,” she continued.

“My team and I put forth a lot of effort. It pays off in the end. Just goes to indicate that we’re on the correct track.” “Winning such a big, big, enormous tournament, the Masters, in Latin America, here in Mexico,” Muguruza remarked.

She said, “I think it’s just beautiful.”

The only other Spanish player to reach the WTA Finals final match was Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, who lost to German great Steffi Graf in 1993 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the renowned event was shifted from Shenzhen, China, to Guadalajara, and Muguruza, who won back-to-back titles in Monterrey in 2018 and 2019, was a fan favorite among Mexicans.

“Here in Mexico, I definitely have a lot of support,” she remarked. “I definitely needed it this week.” Muguruza came back from a break down in the second set to win the final four games of the match, breaking Kontaveit at love to claim her 10th career title.

She defeated Kontaveit for the second time in the event, ending the Estonian’s 12-match WTA winning streak with a crucial round-robin victory on Sunday.

Round-robin opponents met again in the final for the seventh time in the WTA Finals’ history.

Kontaveit is expected to earn a career-high position of seventh in the world after a late-season surge that featured four titles since August in Cleveland, Ostrava, Moscow, and Cluj-Napoca.

Muguruza broke her service five times in the final after she had only dropped her serve four times in four sets.

As she won her runner-up trophy, Kontaveit said, "I'd like to congratulate Garbine." "You've already beaten me twice this week, that's incredible." Muguruza is the winner.