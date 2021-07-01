Mr McCann joins Liverpool’s stars in celebrating their victory at Haydock.

Following his second career success in the British EBF Novice Stakes at Haydock, Mr McCann appears to be an exciting first excursion into racehorse ownership for a bunch of Liverpool players, including captain Jordan Henderson.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, James Milner, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Brighton’s former Red Adam Lallana are all owners of the kid.

Tom Dascombe and bloodstock agency Ed Sackville paid £65,000 for the Kodiac colt at the breeze-ups in April, and he was beaten three-quarters of a length on his debut over five furlongs.

He next won over six at Lingfield, defying a penalty by winning all over seven by two and three-quarter lengths under Jane Elliott.

After his 22-1 victory, Dascombe must now decide whether to promote him to a higher grade in the following weeks or give him a rest.

“He made a big impression on me. Jane gave him a wonderful ride, she evened it out and then stepped it up a notch. He may have defeated some good horses, but only time will tell,” Dascombe remarked.

“I was extremely pleased with today’s performance – the only surprise was the price, but it’s difficult to give horses who have already ran those 6lb penalties away.

“That trip appeared to be a success. We needed to take the fizz out of him on debut, so we ran him over five times – but he nearly won that day, and he’s not far away from being unbeaten.

“We’ll have to go up in grade now, but he’s practically run four times since he arrived from the breezes. We could look at the Superlative Stakes, but it might be a little too ambitious. We could just sit on him for a while longer before moving on to something else. He is deserving of a shot at a big race.”

"We went to the sales to purchase them something that would be ready," he said of purchasing a horse for the famous footballers.