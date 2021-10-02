Moussa Diaby’s move to Liverpool is ‘planned,’ and Franck Kessie’s arrival is expected in January.

Liverpool is approaching its second international break of the season, and the focus has already shifted away from the pitch.

The Reds have 14 points from their opening six Premier League games and are also in first place in their Champions League group.

Despite this, speculation continues to swirl over who Jurgen Klopp will attempt to sign when the transfer window reopens in January.

We’ve compiled a list of the most recent transfer rumours involving players who are expected to either join Liverpool or leave.

Moussa Diaby is a forward for Bayer Leverkusen.

Calciomercato is an Italian news organization.

The Reds have entered the competition to recruit the Leverkusen forward in the future, according to the report.

According to the report, Liverpool is keeping an eye on Diaby’s status at Leverkusen in the hopes of making a bid.

The 22-year-old joined Leverkusen from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2019 and has 21 goals in 91 appearances for the Bundesliga club.

Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma.

Football Insider is a website dedicated to all things football.

Leeds United have joined Liverpool in the race to recruit Danjuma, according to the report.

Leeds are keeping an eye on Danjuma’s progress at Villarreal as they scout possible forward alternatives to add to their squad, according to the report.

According to reports earlier this week, a number of teams, including Liverpool, sent scouts to watch Danjuma play for Villarreal against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Danjuma only joined the La Liga team this summer after leaving Bournemouth in the Championship.

AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie.

Football Italia, via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kessie might leave Milan in the January transfer window, according to the report, with Liverpool reportedly interested.

According to the article, Paris Saint-Germain are also keeping an eye on Kessie’s situation at Milan and could compete with Liverpool for his services.

Throughout the summer transfer window, Liverpool was linked with a move for Kessie, but nothing came of it.

Kessie's current deal with Milan ends at the conclusion of the season, and the player has yet to sign a new contract.