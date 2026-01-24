Motherwell’s Jens Berthel Askou Addresses Celtic’s Interest in Tawanda Maswanhise

Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou has responded to growing speculation regarding the future of Tawanda Maswanhise, the 23-year-old striker linked with a move to Celtic. The Zimbabwean international, who netted the only goal in Motherwell’s 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Ross County, is drawing increasing attention after a standout performance in the competition.

Maswanhise’s Stellar Performance Amid Transfer Talk

Maswanhise’s 16th goal of the season was a vital strike that propelled Motherwell into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. His calm finish after the hour mark capped an impressive display. Celtic interim boss Martin O’Neill, along with assistant Mark Fotheringham, attended the match and witnessed Maswanhise’s clinical strike. Despite the high-profile scouting mission, Askou insists that there is no rush to sell the player.

Asked about the ongoing transfer rumors, Askou said: “We’re not under any pressure to sell. There’s been interest in our players since the summer, but that interest has to align with the right moment for both the club and the player. That moment is not now.” He emphasized that while the club could eventually let go of key players, it would only happen when the timing was right, and no immediate moves were expected.

Despite the speculation surrounding Maswanhise, the manager remains focused on the team’s progress. “There’s still room for improvement,” Askou noted, stressing the importance of continuing to develop the squad, particularly after their strong first half of the season. “We can’t keep him forever, but for now, we’ll focus on developing together.”

Regarding potential bids for the striker, Askou appeared unruffled, pointing out that the sale of Lennon Miller in the summer has provided Motherwell with a solid financial foundation. He reiterated that any future discussions about player transfers would be handled privately, without the media’s involvement. “We are not in any stress,” he added, confident in the club’s position.

Maswanhise’s performance wasn’t limited to just his goal. He also had another effort blocked off the line in the first half by Ross County’s Alex Iacovitti, a defensive play that Askou praised as “the best block I have seen by an outfield player.” Additionally, Maswanhise had a late chance go wide, but his overall play showcased his goal-scoring instincts and potential.

On the defensive side, Motherwell goalkeeper Matty Connelly had to make crucial saves in the dying minutes to deny Ross County’s Kieran Philipps and Ronan Hale, ensuring the victory. Askou expressed his desire for the team to continue their journey to Hampden, with ambitions to win as much as possible.

Despite the loss, County manager Stuart Kettlewell acknowledged the positives from his team’s performance. “We definitely need to walk before we can run,” he said, while emphasizing that the players have the potential to develop further.