Motherwell FC have announced the signing of Norwegian striker Eythor Bjørgolfsson on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 25-year-old becomes the first addition to the club during the January transfer window, with manager Jens Berthel Askou expressing confidence that the player’s “standout data” will bolster the team’s chances in the Premiership.

Bjørgolfsson, who was spotted in the crowd during Motherwell’s 1-0 Scottish Cup victory over Ross County, arrives with a solid track record. The former Seattle Sounders striker, who will be available for his debut against Kilmarnock this weekend, has been highly recommended by Scandinavian football networks and is expected to make a significant impact on the field.

Strong Data, Strong Presence

Askou highlighted Bjørgolfsson’s distinctive career trajectory, noting that despite a non-traditional path compared to many Scandinavian talents, his determination and steady development have prepared him for this exciting next chapter. “His profile was a strong match for our needs,” said Askou. “We’ve seen him extensively, and we believe his physicality and presence in the box will complement our ability to create chances.”

Bjørgolfsson’s most recent success came during a season with Umeå FC in Sweden, where he netted 15 goals despite the team’s relegation. He also made an impression with USL League Two side Vermont Green, scoring six goals in just 10 matches before earning a move to the MLS.

Reflecting on his move to Motherwell, Bjørgolfsson expressed excitement for the challenge ahead. “I’m thrilled to be in Scotland and at Motherwell,” he said. “Having watched the team’s previous games, I’m excited to contribute. The success this season has been great, and I hope to make an immediate impact.”

Motherwell, currently sitting fourth in the Premiership, will look to Bjørgolfsson to add depth to their attacking options as they push for further success in the latter half of the season.