Motherwell Goalkeeper Targets Hampden Return After Key Contribution in Cup Win

Matty Connelly is eyeing a memorable journey to Hampden with Motherwell after his crucial performance in the club’s 1-0 win over Ross County in the Scottish Cup. Connelly, the second-choice goalkeeper, stepped in for Calum Ward and made several important saves to help the Steelmen progress to the next round.

The 22-year-old, who has spent recent months on loan at East Kilbride and Airdrie, played a key role in ensuring his side’s victory, with a Tawanda Maswanhise strike proving to be the match-winner. This victory earned Motherwell a trip to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen in the fifth round of the competition next month. Connelly, eager to contribute further, is hopeful of continuing to play an important role and help the team reach Hampden once again, having previously made it to the semi-finals of the League Cup earlier this season.

Connelly Reflects on Loan Spells and His Growing Confidence

Connelly, who hails from Wishaw, reflected on his recent loan experiences, which have greatly helped him develop his skills. “The plan in the summer was to go out on loan, and I went to Airdrie. I need to thank them for that spell because they were great with me,” he explained. He also highlighted how the experiences at East Kilbride and Airdrie have helped him adapt to Motherwell’s playing style, particularly boss Jens Berthel Askou’s preference for playing the ball out from the back.

“It’s a brilliant way to play,” said Connelly. “I was at East Kilbride on loan under Mick Kennedy, and that’s the philosophy there too. When I came back to Motherwell, I could see straight away what the gaffer was trying to implement. Playing out from the back with my feet is one of my strengths, so I’m delighted to do it.”

Despite his growing confidence and strong performances, Connelly remains humble, acknowledging that his role in the upcoming matches is not guaranteed. “I have no idea if I will be the cup goalie. I am just happy to play games,” he said. However, after his clean sheet and match-winning contribution against Ross County, he will surely hope to keep his place for the next rounds of the competition.

Askou, who has praised Connelly’s performances, also expressed his satisfaction with the goalkeeper’s display. “We were in good control for most of the game. The few moments where we lost a bit of control, Matty pulled off a few really good saves,” said the Motherwell boss.