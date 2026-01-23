Close Menu
    Friday, January 23
    Sports

    Motherwell Close to Signing Free Agent Bjorgolfsson After Scottish Cup Sighting

    Motherwell appear set to secure the services of Norwegian striker Eythor Bjorgolfsson, with the player spotted at Fir Park during the club’s Scottish Cup clash with Ross County.

    The 25-year-old forward, currently a free agent, has been without a club since his contract at Swedish side Umea expired. His potential move to the Steelmen is gaining momentum, with reports suggesting that he has already been offered a two-and-a-half-year contract at Motherwell.

    Prolific Scorer at Umea

    Bjorgolfsson has made a name for himself in the Swedish top flight, netting 15 goals in 29 appearances for Umea. His goal-scoring record has caught the eye of Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou, who is keen to bolster his squad as the club pushes for a top-four finish in the Premiership.

    The striker’s visit to Fir Park during Motherwell’s 1-0 victory over Ross County in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup has further fueled speculation of a deal being imminent.

    Motherwell are clearly looking to strengthen their attacking options, and Bjorgolfsson’s arrival could provide a crucial boost as they continue their campaign. Fans will now be eagerly awaiting confirmation of the transfer, which is expected to be finalized in the coming days.

