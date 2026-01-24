Motherwell 4-0 Kilmarnock: Steelmen Dominate to Extend Fir Park Streak

Motherwell delivered a dominant 4-0 victory over Kilmarnock at Fir Park on January 24, 2026, maintaining their impressive home unbeaten run and keeping their top-four hopes alive in the Scottish Premiership. Meanwhile, Kilmarnock’s relegation concerns deepened as they stretched their winless streak to 17 matches, with a costly red card adding to their woes.

Key Moments in a One-Sided Affair

The match began with both sides trading early chances, but it was Kilmarnock who threatened first. In the opening minute, a long throw from Dominic Thompson caused chaos in the Motherwell box, and Tyreece John-Jules’ effort narrowly missed. The visitors thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute when Liam Polworth slotted past Motherwell keeper Calum Ward, but after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Motherwell, initially off the pace, grew into the game, and their breakthrough came in the 29th minute. A neat one-two between Elijah Just and Callum Slattery allowed Just to drill a rising shot past Kelle Roos for the opening goal. Just two minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead. A set-piece saw Tom Sparrow tee up Tawanda Maswanhise, who volleyed home from close range for his 16th goal of the season.

Kilmarnock’s troubles worsened when Tom Lowery, already on a yellow card, was sent off in the 44th minute for a second bookable offence. The red card proved costly, as Motherwell added a third just seconds later. A loose ball in the box fell to Ibrahim Said, who capitalized to make it 3-0 in the 56th minute. The Steelmen pressed on, with Lukas Fadinger testing Roos and Just missing a chance at the near post.

The fourth and final goal came in the 82nd minute when debutant Eythor Bjorgolfsson played a crucial role in the build-up. The Norwegian forward claimed a loose ball in the box and passed to Fadinger, who smashed home from a tight angle to seal a resounding victory.

Relegation Threatened as Kilmarnock’s Struggles Continue

Motherwell’s backline, led by captain Paul McGinn and supported by Ward, stood firm throughout the match. Ward’s key moment came late, when he denied Brad Lyons with a brilliant one-handed save. As the final whistle blew, the home supporters erupted in celebration, while Kilmarnock were left to contemplate their worsening situation. Neil McCann’s side remains stuck in the relegation play-off spot, three points above bottom-placed Livingston.

For Motherwell, the victory extended their unbeaten run at Fir Park to nine games, with a perfect defensive record in that time. Their nine-game streak without conceding a goal is one of the club’s best recent defensive runs. With the top teams facing tough matches later in the weekend, the Steelmen are well placed to challenge the league’s giants.

As for Kilmarnock, the loss highlights the growing pressure on McCann’s men, who have not won in their last 17 matches. With relegation rivals starting to gain momentum, Kilmarnock must quickly turn things around to avoid the drop.