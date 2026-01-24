Morton Refutes Leaked Voice Note Claims Amid Imrie Departure

Greenock Morton has addressed a circulating voice note that made troubling claims about the departure of Dougie Imrie, stating that the information shared does not “accurately represent the events that have taken place.”

Imrie, 42, was unveiled as the new manager of Raith Rovers on Tuesday, ending his nearly four-year tenure at Morton. The announcement followed a report from Record Sport on Monday that revealed the Kirkcaldy club was nearing an agreement with the former Morton boss. Imrie’s appointment was swiftly confirmed, with the manager expected to lead Raith in their upcoming Scottish Cup match against Alloa.

In the days following the announcement, speculation surrounding Imrie’s exit from Morton began circulating, fueled largely by a voice note that quickly gained traction on social media. The audio, believed to have originated from a writer at another publication, suggested a fallout behind the scenes at Morton, sparking concern among supporters.

Club Responds to Claims

Morton, however, has now broken its silence, asserting that the claims in the voice note are inaccurate. In a public statement, the club chose not to engage with the online rumors but felt compelled to clarify the situation due to the nature of the accusations made. They acknowledged the circulation of the voice note, thanking the author for their professional handling of the situation after it was shared widely.

The club also confirmed that Imrie had visited the ground on the day before his departure to collect his belongings and bid farewell. During his visit, Imrie held positive discussions with club officials, expressing gratitude for the support received during his time at Morton and wishing the best for the club’s future. The statement further expressed appreciation for Imrie’s contributions over his four-year spell at Morton.

While the club refrained from delving into further details, they emphasized that the version of events circulating does not reflect the reality of the situation. They concluded by urging fans to unite and support the team ahead of crucial fixtures, including an important Scottish Cup tie against Peterhead.