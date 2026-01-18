Moritz Jenz Nets First Bundesliga Goal in Wolfsburg’s Draw with Heidenheim

Former Celtic defender Moritz Jenz scored his first-ever Bundesliga goal on January 17, 2026, helping VfL Wolfsburg secure a 1-1 draw with Heidenheim at the Volkswagen Arena. Jenz’s goal, a powerful header from a Christian Eriksen corner in the 80th minute, came at a crucial time as Wolfsburg fought to avoid a defeat against the league’s bottom side.

Jenz Shines in Crucial Draw

The match was a tense affair for Wolfsburg, who had been under pressure to convert a potential win after Adrian Beck gave Heidenheim the lead. With the clock ticking down and frustration mounting, Jenz rose to meet Eriksen’s perfectly placed corner, sending the ball into the back of the net to salvage a point for his team. Despite the draw, Jenz’s goal was a bright spot for Wolfsburg as they battled to keep pace in the Bundesliga standings.

The 24-year-old defender, who moved to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 after stints at Schalke and Mainz, expressed his satisfaction with the goal after the match. On Instagram, he shared, “Happy to score my first Bundesliga goal and contribute to bringing home one point, even though we expected way more. Focus is on the next game, we will work harder to bring home the result you all deserve.”

For Jenz, this goal marked a significant milestone in his professional journey. After joining Celtic in the 2022–23 season on loan, his time in Glasgow was short-lived as competition for defensive spots intensified, eventually leading to his departure. After moving through Schalke and Mainz, he found a permanent home at Wolfsburg, where his aerial ability has already made an impact. Jenz’s goal in the Bundesliga adds another layer to his development, further establishing his role as an important player for the German club.

Celtic’s Anniversary Reflections

As Jenz made history on the pitch in Germany, Celtic fans took a moment to reflect on their club’s storied past. January 18 has long been a day for remembering key moments in Celtic’s history, with this year’s anniversary marking more than a century of notable events. The day began with a look back at January 18, 1896, when Celtic suffered a 2-4 defeat to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup, effectively ending their season. The loss was compounded by the absence of suspended star Barney Battles, and the game’s rescheduling ultimately cost Celtic a chance at further success.

The anniversary also commemorated a pair of notable 20th-century fixtures, including a dramatic 2-2 draw against Motherwell in 1908, and a dominant 3-0 win over St Mirren in 1964. Fans also recalled the bittersweet departure of Lou Macari, who transferred to Manchester United in 1973 for £200,000. Macari’s move left a gap in the team, with his departure causing mixed emotions among supporters. The day concluded with a positive reflection on a 1-0 victory against Hearts in 2004, secured by a late goal from Stilian Petrov.

For both Wolfsburg and Celtic, January 18 represented a mix of triumph and nostalgia. Jenz’s first Bundesliga goal is just the latest chapter in his growing career, while Celtic fans are reminded of their club’s rich heritage as they look toward the future. With the season still unfolding, there is much more to come from both teams on the European stage.