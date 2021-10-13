Morgan and Kohli want to leave a mark on the T20 World Cup.

Despite the absence of Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan’s England start as slim favourites in their effort to become double global champions five years after losing a heart-stopping T20 World Cup final to the West Indies.

Virat Kohli’s India, the always-lethal West Indies, and World Test champions New Zealand are all in close pursuit, as are South Africa, Australia, past winners Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and fairytale outsiders Afghanistan.

The tournament’s seventh edition takes off on October 17 with Oman — joint hosts with the United Arab Emirates — taking on Papua New Guinea in a first qualifying round postponed twice due to the pandemic.

On October 23, the top nations will take part in the event, which will be contested in 70 percent-full stadiums, with Australia and South Africa kicking off the Super 12 stage and England facing holders West Indies.

England, the world’s best T20 cricket team, defeated New Zealand to win the 50-over crown at Lord’s in 2019, and victory in the shortest format’s premier event will further solidify their white-ball dominance.

Morgan’s team will be missing Stokes and Jofra Archer, who were important in their one-day World Cup victory, but vice-captain Jos Buttler says they are “definitely one of the favourites.”

“I know we’re missing two superstars in Ben and Jofra, but I still see some real match-winners in our side when I look down that list.”

In the 2016 final at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, England had to defend 19 runs in the final over, but Carlos Brathwaite hit Stokes for four straight sixes, earning the Caribbeans their second world T20 triumph.

Many members of the victorious team will return, led by Kieron Pollard and veteran war horses Dwayne Bravo, 38, and Chris Gayle, 42.

India will open their campaign on October 24 against arch-rival Pakistan, with Kohli hoping to go out on a high note before stepping down as captain of the T20 team after the tournament.

With M.S. Dhoni, India’s then-captain, joining the team as a mentor, Kohli will try to emulate India’s victory in the first event in 2007.

Along with yorker king Jasprit Bumrah, swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma is generally tipped to be Kohli’s successor and will be crucial to the team’s hopes.

Meanwhile, in the Indian Premier League, which concludes just before the T20 World Cup, KL Rahul struck the most sixes (30). The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.