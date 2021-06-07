Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson feels the club can build on its current success.

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson feels his new side can build on their recent success to reach more success at a higher level.

Robinson has agreed to a three-year contract with the Mazuma Stadium, marking his first return to English football since leaving Oldham in January 2017.

The 46-year-old left Motherwell in December after a successful tenure in charge, which included two cup finals and a top-three finish that earned Fir Park Europa League football.

Robinson remarked in a press conference after being named Morecambe’s new manager: “They have mostly come to the fore this season and been very successful.”

“They’ve done a fantastic job, and now you have to leverage that momentum to keep your League One position and then expand from there, which is exactly what I intend to do.

“It’s now a case of comparing finances because we have one of the lowest budgets in the league and you have to fight above your weight to survive, which I believe we will.”

Morecambe began their hunt for a new manager when Derek Adams stepped down following the club’s 1-0 triumph over Newport in the League Two play-off final at Wembley, a victory that saw them promoted to the third tier of English football for the first time in their 101-year history.