Morecambe is on the move thanks to Wes McDonald.

Following his departure from Walsall, Morecambe have signed winger Wes McDonald.

The 24-year-old, who has been with the Saddlers since 2019, joins on a two-year agreement.

“I’m happy to be here and can’t wait to get started,” McDonald said on Morecambe’s website. I was ecstatic as soon as I learned that the manager (Stephen Robinson) was interested.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the management and the club, and I’m excited to start the next chapter of my career.”

“Wes is another player I’ve admired for a long time,” Robinson remarked. I used to see him at my previous club (Motherwell) and liked what I saw.

“He’s a player who can play anywhere in the front three and is sure to thrill the crowd. He enjoys going one-on-one with opponents and getting past them; he can set up and score goals, and I believe he can improve.

“Playing in League One is a step up for him, but I am confident in his ability to do so.”

McDonald joins midfielder Callum Jones and winger Arthur Gnahoua as Morecambe’s third summer signing.