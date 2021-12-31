More teams are reportedly interested in signing Barca forward Neymar after his contract was not renewed.

In the free-agent market, Ousmane Dembele will be a large fish that multiple teams will strive to catch.

Arsenal and Newcastle have already been connected with the 24-year-old forward, but it looks that other teams have joined the mix.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United have reportedly joined the hunt for Dembele’s services, according to 90Min.

This is a possibility, particularly after the recent news on Dembele’s contract renewal controversy.

According to journalist Gerard Romera, the French forward turned down Barcelona’s latest contract renewal offer.

Negotiations are said to have broken down in that update, and things do not appear to be looking good.

This would be a disappointment for Xavi Hernandez, who had hoped to keep the 2018 World Cup winner on board.

The issue is that Dembele wanted more money, even though he hasn’t been playing well recently.

Due to injuries, the French player has been unable to reclaim his previous form. Aside from that, his demeanor off the field is less than admirable.

Fans at Camp Nou, on the other hand, may be unconcerned if Dembele leaves once his current contract expires.

Even if he stays, detractors are sure to cast doubt on the figures of a possible higher salary. He already earns a weekly salary of £200,000 (135,000).

Unsurprisingly, the Blaugrana are unwilling to spend more money on Dembele, especially with the signing of Manchester City’s Ferran Torres.

Dembele might leave Camp Nou as early as the January transfer window unless something unexpected happens.

All teams linked to Dembele would make sense, but it will come down to who is willing to risk paying him more.

The Magpies, who are likely to make a large splurge in January, are the easy bet among the several clubs in the mix.

Newcastle United now has funds to spend thanks to its new supporters.

Eddie Howe has yet to say whether he would be willing to pay Dembele a larger salary than he is now earning.