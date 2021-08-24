‘More nonsense,’ Alan Shearer says of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s outburst against Burnley.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been targeted by Alan Shearer for statements he believes are nothing more than drivel.

During Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield on Saturday, Klopp was critical of a couple of Burnley players’ challenges.

After the game, the Reds manager stated that the new Premier League rule aimed at allowing games to flow more freely needs to be discussed further.

Klopp also requested further protection from officials to reduce the chance of injury, while Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made the same request 24 hours later.

However, in response to both managers’ comments, Shearer believes they are both completely wrong.

He wrote for The Athletic, “The Premier League is back, fans are back, and so is our great English pantomime, complete with managers dodging and suggesting, probing and testing everywhere as they look for minor gains.”

“That explains last weekend’s story since the football has been terrific, free-flowing, and speedy thus far. I haven’t seen any thuggery, no nasty tackles, and no “rugby.”

“After Liverpool beat Burnley at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp drew attention to the confrontation between Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes and his own defenders, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and said, “Watch wrestling if you like that kind of thing,” before continuing: “After Liverpool beat Burnley at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp drew attention to the confrontation between Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes and his own defenders, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip, and He continued, “Perhaps the objective this season is to let the game flow,” but “we have to stick to defending the players.” It’s “extremely risky,” and “it feels like we’re going back 10-15 years.” There’s more nonsense.

“The beauty of the Premier League is that success, like football itself, comes in various forms. While winning the trophy is important for Liverpool and Manchester United, it is more important for Burnley or Norwich City, for example, to earn another season there. You’ll be given different problems to solve in order to do either. How do you counter Manchester City’s fluid brilliance? And how do you deal with Burnley’s tenacity, Leeds United’s vigour, and so on?

“To this point, Sean Dyche has.”

