More Cell Towers are being attacked by Myanmarese anti-coup protesters.

Myanmarese anti-coup protestors said on Wednesday that they have damaged four military-owned communications towers in the previous week, as they ramp up attacks on government infrastructure.

Myanmar has been in upheaval since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi’s administration in February, resulting in massive anti-government rallies and a deadly army crackdown.

According to a spokesperson for the “Zoland People’s Defence Force,” anti-junta fighters have destroyed four communications towers belonging to the military-owned Mytel in western Chin state since last Thursday.

The ongoing slaughter has prompted some members of the anti-coup movement to create citizen defense units in their townships, which attack security forces with makeshift weapons.

The strikes on the towers, which took place in the town of Tedim, about 20 kilometers from the Indian border, were intended to “block the SAC from their money source,” according to a spokeswoman for the junta.

Several Mytel – one of the country’s four main mobile networks – towers were also reported to have been damaged in Chin state in recent days, according to local media.

Mytel data and wifi services in Hakha, the state capital, have been unavailable since Friday, according to a local who spoke on the condition of anonymity to AFP.

It was unclear whether the disruption was caused by cell tower damage or by officials imposing an internet blackout.

A request for comment was not returned by a junta spokeswoman.

After the self-proclaimed “National Unity Government,” which is primarily made up of parliamentarians from Suu Kyi’s deposed party, advised locals to target military assets in their localities, a wave of attacks ensued.

According to local observers, more than 1,000 civilians have been killed and another 8,000 have been imprisoned since the coup.

The junta has justified its power grab by claiming huge fraud during elections in late 2020, when Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy swept to victory.

At the United Nations General Assembly, which began Tuesday in New York, a diplomatic headache loomed over which member nations will recognize as Myanmar’s representative at the international body.

The junta is attempting to replace incumbent ambassador and outspoken democracy advocate Kyaw Moe Tun, who was chosen by Suu Kyi’s administration and has refused to obey junta instructions to resign.