Monty Williams Gives an Honest and Fair Assessment Of Having Chris Paul With The Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Atlanta Hawks 121-117, and head coach Monty Williams credited Chris Paul’s leadership for the victory.

During their postgame press conference, Williams admitted that having Paul on the roster gives the Suns a huge sense of security.

“Because of his ability to score, find teammates, and just make plays, he’s a bit of a safety blanket for a lot of us.” He certainly makes us appear more attractive than we are. Williams, who is in his third season with the Suns, said, “He’s simply that good of a basketball player on both ends of the court.”

Williams is correct in his appraisal of Paul, as the 11-time All-Star has always been there to help them out when they’ve needed it.

After falling behind 100-88 in the fourth quarter against the Hawks, the 16-year veteran ignited the Suns’ comeback.

In the fourth quarter, Paul scored 10 of his 16 points and added five of his 13 assists, as well as a crucial block on De’Andre Hunter as they attempted to rally.

After a sluggish start to the season, Devin Booker finally found his stride on offense, scoring a season-high 38 points on 14-of-21 shooting from the field.

Frank Kaminsky, a former lottery pick who had a full line against the Hawks with 16 points, six rebounds, four assists, and one block in 30 minutes, aided the comeback.

Since joining the franchise through trade in the 2020-21 offseason, the 50-year-old head coach has praised Paul’s willingness to be the leader that the young Suns’ core required.

“I believe nothing changes for him (Chris Paul).” I don’t believe players run away from the ball, but Chris [Paul] is the type of player who sprints to the ball. “He wants to make those plays, he works hard, and our players believe in him,” Williams stated.

After a 1-3 start to the season, the Suns have won four straight games and will aim to extend their winning run against Harrison Barnes and the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, November 9.