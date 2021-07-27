Monica Abbott challenges the International Olympic Committee to play Olympic softball on a permanent basis because it is a global sport.

According to the Associated Press, Monica Abbott urged the International Olympic Committee to include softball in the Olympics on a permanent basis, claiming that it is a “global sport.”

“I challenge the International Olympic Committee to regularly include softball as a women’s sport on the Olympic program,” Abbott added. “It has been demonstrated that we attract viewers and that we are engaged on social media. It’s a global sport. It’s done extremely well on several continents and in different parts of the world, and I think it’s really tough to maintain that momentum and involvement for this sport to expand internationally when you’re in an Olympics and then out of an Olympics, when you’re in one and then out of one.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to keep the sport out of the Olympics until at least 2028.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

With the emotionless looks of the condemned, they marched single file onto the podium near shortstop.

They hanged silver medals around each other’s necks like weights when they were given out.

The eyes were inflamed and wet. Waves for the cameras were handled on a rudimentary level. Hands fidgeted with sunflower bouquets.

Yes, I was taken aback. Yes, I’m heartbroken. Specifically, devastated.

Cat Osterman would comment more than two hours later, “It stings.” “I’ve never been on a squad that fought so hard.”

It’s simply not enough.

Japan won its second consecutive Olympic softball gold medal on Tuesday night, defeating the United States 2-0 behind Yukiko Ueno, 39, in an emotional rematch of the 2008 victory in Beijing.

Five days after her 39th birthday, Ueno pitched a one-hitter into the sixth inning, and Japan stifled an American rally with an amazing sixth-inning double play that will be replayed for years.

When Michelle Moultrie singled to lead off the sixth inning, Miu Goto, a hard-throwing 20-year-old left-hander, relieved.

Goto struck out Haylie McCleney, the leading American batter with a.529 average, with a 69 mph pitch to the hands, then gave up a single to Janie Reed.

Amanda Chidester lined a rocket to third base that seemed to drive in a run and leave two runners on base. The ball slammed Yu Yamamoto’s left wrist and ricocheted to Mana Atsumi, who was ideally positioned at shortstop. She made a Derek Jeter impression by sticking out her glove for a backhand spear. This is a condensed version of the information.