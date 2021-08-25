Money talks, but Everton should not sell Richarlison given that Kylian Mbappe is being courted.

Everton has already visited this venue. In fact, I’ve done it a couple of times.

As the transfer merry go round gets into full gear, one of their talents is allegedly being scouted by one of Europe’s elite.

The Premier League era produced players like Wayne Rooney, Mikel Arteta, Romelu Lukaku, and Idrissa Gueye.

Richarlison, the latest Blues star to be linked with a move to a Champions League team, is now the focus.

According to reports in France, the Brazilian is being considered by Paris Saint-Germain as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

On Wednesday afternoon, PSG sporting director Leonardo Araujo stated that Real Madrid had made a €160 million approach for the French World Cup winner.

The situation is far from ideal for Everton at any time, but this dilemma occurring less than a week before the transfer market closes is nothing short of a nightmare scenario for the club’s management.

If PSG comes knocking for Richarlison, the Brazilian is unlikely to turn down the offer.

The opportunity to play with some of the game’s best names, to compete in the Champions League every season, and to win silverware would definitely be too fantastic to pass up.

For the 24-year-old, who has made no secret of his desire to play at the highest level possible, it’s a no-brainer.

Everton, on the other hand, has made it clear that they would not trade one of their prized belongings this summer, regardless of the price offered.

Yes, money talks, and every player has a price, but the Blues simply cannot afford to lose the winger before the transfer season closes.

Even though he hardly had a pre-season with his teammates after representing Brazil at the Olympics, Richarlison has already proven his worth this season.

But that didn’t stop him from starting for the Blues against Southampton on the first day of the season.

At Goodison, he scored a goal and added an assist as his side rallied from behind to win their first three games.

The Brazilian, on the other hand, was a constant on the weekend.