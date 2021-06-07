Mojo Star’s associates are ecstatic at their massive effort in Derby.

Mojo Star’s connections are optimistic about the future after the maiden ran the race of his life in the Cazoo Derby at Epsom, finishing second at odds of 50-1.

Mojo Star, trained by Richard Hannon for owner Kia Joorabchian, has only raced twice before the Classic, placing second in two Newbury maidens in October and last month.

Mojo Star, partnered by David Egan, overcame his inexperience to beat out Adayar by four-and-a-half lengths, and Joorabchian, who works in the football sector, believes his Sea The Stars colt has a bright future ahead of him.

“It’s really, very exciting,” he remarked.