Moise Kean’s Everton career is cruelly summed up by what may be his final deed.

Moise Kean marched calmly through the tunnel, away from the din and commotion at the center circle.

But it’s not surprising, given that he hasn’t been in the mood to hang around this summer.

Tonight’s result will have confirmed what Kean has long suspected: he needs to leave Everton.

The 21-year-old came into the summer hoping to reunite with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and play Champions League football, but he wasn’t in Paris with a week left in the transfer window.

Instead, he was in Huddersfield, where he was forced to beat Championship centre-halves in the Carabao Cup on a Tuesday night. He was sent off for pushing Duane Holmes in full view of the referee after less than an hour.

A mob of players encircled the incident as referee Matthew Donohue showed him the red card, but Kean, much like his time at Everton, had seen and heard enough. He walked down the tunnel, away from the commotion.

Rafa Benitez, who was focused on reorganizing Everton’s 10-man squad in the face of mounting Huddersfield pressure, made no mention of it.

Kean didn’t bother looking either.

He left the pitch after being denied by the goalkeeper and watching a perfectly excellent goal disallowed for offside, but to add insult to injury, the official reached into his top pocket without hesitation before the hour mark after colliding with Holmes.

Was the red card a harsh punishment? Yes, but Kean put the referee in a position to make a decision, and he only has himself to blame.

You’re taking a chance the moment you raise your hands.

And Kean’s dismissal, whatever harsh it may have been, is yet another tragic chapter in the young Italian’s Everton career.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way for Kean at the Blues, and it certainly wasn’t supposed to be this way on the night he was given a rare start and an opportunity to put himself in the shop window.

He’d done a decent job, and there was no indication that he’d messed up. “The summary has come to an end.”