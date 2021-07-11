Moise Kean sent Everton a transfer message after being accused of having “deep pockets.”

Kevin Campbell, a former Everton striker, feels the Toffees can make a lot of money by selling Moise Kean this summer.

Rafa Benitez is unwilling to loan the Italian out again next season, and Kean would have to sign a permanent contract with Paris Saint-Germain, where he spent the majority of last season.

Despite the fact that the 21-year-old has yet to make an impression at Goodison Park, his performances for PSG last season enhanced his market value significantly.

For Mauricio Pochettino’s side, the young Italian scored 17 goals and added one assist, including 13 in Ligue 1, three in the Champions League, and one in the Coupe de France.

Despite Kean’s poor performance in the Premier League, Campbell feels he can be sold for a profit.

In an interview with Goodison News, the former Everton striker said, “It’s typical really, a young kid coming into the Premier League who can’t find his feet.”

“He studied the business in Italy, came over here and couldn’t perform the job, but he’s tearing it up on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.

“He scored a lot of goals for Everton, but it’s terrible for them. You make a premium on a player that didn’t quite work out because the money is good and they have deep pockets.”

When his loan time in Paris came to an end, Kean was adamant about where he wanted to play next season.

“Happy to score in the last game at Parc des Princes, hope to see you next season!” the striker wrote on social media.