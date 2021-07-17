Moise Kean is “impatient,” Merih Demiral is “priced,” and a striker is “suggested” in Everton transfer news.

With the domestic season approaching and the summer transfer window in full swing, transfer talk surrounding Rafa Benitez’s Everton team continues to heat up, with the Toffees being linked with a number of Europe’s top.

This is your July 17 transfer round-up.

Merih Demiral is a Turkish businesswoman.

Goodison News, via Calciomercato

Everton are said to be unwilling to accept Juventus’ assessment of defender Merih Demiral.

The Toffees, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta, are thought to be among the several clubs interested in signing the Turkish centre-back, who is valued at £34 million by the Old Lady.

With Juventus hoping to fund a move for Italy’s Euro 2020 sensation Manuel Locatelli, the 23-year-old is looking for a new club.

Everton is rumoured to be interested in signing the centre-back, but it is highly doubtful that they will pay anywhere near the asking fee.

However, with Juventus looking to shed a number of players to fund incomings, The Blues might benefit from a lower price if Massimiliano Allegri’s side does not receive any offers for Demiral.

Patrik Schick (Patrik Schick)

Tavern for Football Transfers

Former Everton defender Michael Ball believes the Toffees should try to sign Patrik Schick, the Euro 2020 star, this summer.

Despite scoring the same number of goals as champion Cristiano Ronaldo, the Czech Republic striker was unlucky to miss out on the Golden Boot.

Schick did, however, earn the tournament’s goal of the tournament title for his spectacular long-range shot against Scotland.

Following a string of good performances for his country, interest in the striker has grown, with a number of Premier League clubs showing an interest.

Patrik is 25 years old and plays in a tougher league than Haris Seferovic, according to Ball. If I had to choose, I think I’d go with Patrik.

“I believe Patrik would be a better fit for Everton.”

Moise Kean is a writer.

Saber Desfarges, a French football journalist, talks about PSG.

Moise Kean is growing, according to French football journalist Saber Desfarges, despite Everton's firm attitude on the striker (the Toffees are not open to another loan deal for the Italian).