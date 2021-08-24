Moise Kean is a transfer target for Everton, but his activities at Leeds have raised questions.

Everton, in general, and Moise Kean in particular, have a big chance in tonight’s Carabao Cup encounter at Huddersfield Town (if selected).

This is a competition in which we’ve been in the top ten or so on several occasions, but we’ve never won.

We should, in my opinion, take it very seriously. It’s the simplest cup to win, and we want to take home the trophy.

At our football club, we strive to have a winning mentality.

It was the first one that Chelsea won after they received money, and it instills in the football club a want for more and more.

This could also be a chance for some of the lesser-known players, such as Anthony Gordon.

He may be loaned out again, but he has the opportunity to show Rafa Benitez what he can do in a complete, competitive encounter.

I believe there will be some adjustments, but not too many, and I do not believe Rafa will make too many severe changes.

We want to take it seriously, and the players are still adjusting to Rafa’s tactics.

This could be a time for him to work on some of the things he’s noticed and jotted down in his notebook, as he enjoys doing, and get into a routine before the impending international break.

This year, we’ll need the strength in the squad so that if we have injuries or bans, we can replace them with someone who can do the job.

It will be an opportunity for Rafa to assess certain individuals who he may still be undecided about, but the fans will be in great numbers and expect a win.

Richarlison is likely to be rested, therefore Kean could get his chance to start after coming on as a substitute against Leeds United on Saturday.

Looking in from the outside, we don’t really know what’s going on inside the club, but I believe Everton, Marcel Brands, and Rafa had been expecting that Paris Saint-Germain would have hit the button on Kean and that money could have gone elsewhere to improve our squad during the summer. That, however, has not occurred.

“Summary ends” while you’re still under contract with Everton.