Moise Kean and Demarai Gray are good Everton players against the Pumas.

It’s a good thing the weather kept him warm at his end of the field, because he didn’t have much to do until the last minutes of the first half, when he made a fine save.

The Republic of Ireland international was energetic in moving down that right flank, particularly at the opening of the game, after signing a new contract with his club.

As you’d expect from a centre-back at this juncture, he won a few fantastic headers at the back. It wasn’t the most difficult defensive effort, but it was solid nonetheless.

He didn’t have to do much defending, but he looked as at ease as ever in possession as he continues to seem more and more prepared for the start of the season.

After being injured for France in the summer, people questioned how much pre-season football Digne had played, yet he bombed down the left wing the entire time, attempting to produce.

On many occasions, he appeared to become irritated as Pumas players went in for a couple strong tackles on the midfielder, halting his momentum. He did, however, get a lot more playing time today, which is always a plus.

Throughout the first half, we ran around the pitch with some enthusiasm, which was the major goal of the game. He also tried a few raking passes during the game, which will be intriguing to watch next season.

During the first half, he looked active again in areas, but he didn’t have the same opportunity to dazzle as he did in the first encounter against Millonarios. However, he demonstrated his versatility by playing on both flanks.

He was involved on several times, but he wasn’t able to create as many chances as he would have liked, despite coming close to scoring a spectacular goal near the conclusion of the first half.

Once again, the new man has shown himself to be a force to be reckoned with. Great work both in and out of possession, as well as a fantastic ball that set up Moise Kean for the goal.

In the first half, he scored Everton’s goal and should have had a second with an acrobatic effort that should have won him the match. “The summary has come to an end.”