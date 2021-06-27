Mohamed Salah’s transfer request has been denied, while Kylian Mbappe has placed Liverpool on notice.

For Thursday, June 24, here is your Liverpool morning digest.

Despite both being sought for Olympic service, Liverpool intends to have Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate available for the entirety of their pre-season schedule.

The Reds have turned down an offer from Egypt to release Salah as one of two over-age players in their squad for the men’s football tournament in Japan, which runs from July 22 to August 7.

Meanwhile, France could rely on Liverpool’s new £36 million signing Konate, who has previously worked with France’s under-21 team under French coach Sylvain Ripoll.

The Reds are already aware that attacker Takumi Minamino would not play after being left out of the hosts’ 18-man roster released on Monday.

According to FIFA rules, clubs are not obligated to release their players for the Olympics, which are held outside of the international match calendar and would cause players to miss a large portion of their pre-season with their clubs.

And Liverpool has made it clear to the respective federations that none of its players will be participating in the competition.

Despite the fact that the Reds are already anxious that Salah, along with Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, could miss more than a month of next season owing to Africa Cup of Nations duty, Egypt has not given up on featuring him.

The Egyptian FA is hoping that the player will be able to persuade Liverpool to allow him to compete in the Olympics, and they expect a decision by the end of the week.

Liverpool-linked According to reports, Kylian Mbappe has requested to leave Paris Saint-Germain.

Transfer rumors surrounding the France World Cup winner have been widespread for months, with just two names frequently reported as being in the running for his signature: Real Madrid and, much more tentatively, Liverpool.

Mbappe, a Paris native, returned to his hometown from Monaco in 2017 for a season-long loan before signing a €145 million deal with €35 million in add-ons a year later.

Despite his high-profile teammate Neymar signing a £26 million-a-year extension to extend his stay with the petrodollar-fueled club until 2025 in May, Mbappe has yet to sign a new contract, with his current agreement expiring in just over a year.

