Mohamed Salah’s journey to Liverpool may be followed by a former PSG forward.

Liverpool added Ibrahima Konate to their roster during the summer transfer window, addressing one of their primary concerns, but an attacking addition is still on Jurgen Klopp’s wish list as the season progresses.

After six games, the Reds are at the top of the Premier League table, which may emphasize Klopp’s squad’s current strength, but another offensive option is still reported to be wanted.

Liverpool has the rest of the season to evaluate possible incomings, with sources claiming that Moussa Diaby is of interest to the Merseyside recruitment squad.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in quest of regular first-team action, the Bayer Leverkusen front is regarded as one of Europe’s most promising attackers.

Diaby isn’t quite at the top of his game yet, but he’s shown his potential on a regular basis in Germany and might go under the radar for other clubs.

Diaby has been a dangerous and versatile threat in the Bundesliga over the past 4,678 minutes, scoring 12 goals and registering 17 assists, averaging one of the two every 161 minutes.

The Frenchman is left-footed, which is normally regarded as a positive trait, and he’s more two-footed than many of his colleagues, using his left foot only 71 percent of the time while passing, compared to Mohamed Salah’s 84 percent.

Diaby, like Sadio Mane, is unpredictable, difficult on the dribble, and capable of playing on both flanks at the age of 22.

If he continues to grow, he could potentially follow in the footsteps of Klopp’s two wide forwards to Liverpool, since he matches the profile of a classic Reds attacker.

There is debate over whether his potential ceiling is high enough for him to be worthy of a move to a team fighting for the most prestigious titles, such as Liverpool, but the youngster still has time to develop.

Regardless, Anfield’s scouting team will be keeping a close eye on his progress.