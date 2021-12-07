Mohamed Salah’s future is hinted at by a former Liverpool player after his contract was accepted.

Mohamed Salah could quit Liverpool, according to Danny Murphy, as speculation over his future grows.

The Egyptian winger’s contract expires in 2023, and he has yet to sign a new agreement to extend his stay at Anfield.

Salah was recently linked with a move to Barcelona, and he expressed his excitement at the club’s apparent interest.

“I read about Xavi’s desire to sign me and thought it was interesting. According to KingFut.com, he told Egyptian station MBC Masr TV.

“It makes me happy that a club like Barcelona is interested in me, but I’m happy in Liverpool for now, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Former Reds midfielder Murphy is optimistic that Salah would sign a new contract, but believes his statements regarding a possible move to Barcelona indicate that his time at Anfield is drawing to a close.

“I sincerely hope he stays for the good of everyone at Liverpool.” “At the moment, he’s the finest player in the world,” Murphy told talkSPORT.

“The more I hear him talk about how thrilled he is that other clubs like and want him, the more I think he’ll leave.”

“It gets done if the player truly wants to stay and the organization is ready to reward you handsomely for being the top player.”

“It makes sense from a business standpoint, but how would you replace him?” You’re going to have to pay a lot of money.” Salah has had a fantastic season so far, scoring 19 goals and assisting nine times in 20 games.

The team and their top player are still in negotiations.