Mohamed Salah’s contract, Loris Karius’s narrative, and the ‘what if’ scenario following Ibrahima Konate’s £36 million transfer

At around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Liverpool’s first bit of good news was disseminated via smartphones.

After the unexpected discovery of a stalemate between the club and Jordan Henderson this summer, the Reds skipper put an end to the speculation by signing a new contract.

Henderson told club reporters, “I’m obviously incredibly honoured and proud to continue the adventure I’ve already been on here.” “It’s fantastic to finally have it finished and be able to focus on the future.”

Surprisingly, the news did not go down well with everyone, although the grumblings stemmed from the time of the announcement more than any dissatisfaction with the skipper’s now decade-long affiliation.

After all, revealing that a player who is currently at the club will be staying even longer isn’t exactly what gets people’s hearts pounding on transfer deadline day.

With the sale of Saul Niguez to Chelsea, Liverpool fans are saying the same thing.

More realistic appraisal, on the other hand, lent validity to Michael Edwards’ and his team’s efforts this summer in retaining the core of the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons in 2019 and 2020.

Henderson, who had been linked with both PSG and Atletico Madrid due to a contract impasse, was now totally committed to the club, joining Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Andy Robertson on a long-term basis.

Mohamed Salah is expected to be the next taxi off the rank when it comes to new contracts.

Despite the continued good news for those already at the club, demand for more remained strong in the background of a busy day at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby.

Nat Phillips signed a contract extension with the Reds that would keep him with the team until 2025.

Around eight hours after Henderson’s announcement, Phillips was expressing his joy at the prospect of extending his contract at Anfield following his key performances at centre-back last season.

“I had some time during the off-season to reflect on what had transpired over the season, how it ended, and who I was.”

