Mohamed Salah’s contract dispute at Liverpool has been exposed by Kylian Mbappe.

As the dust cleared on Liverpool’s nail-biting 2-2 draw with Manchester City on Sunday night, the mood among the Reds’ supporters was palpable.

To keep Mohamed Salah at Anfield, Liverpool will pay him whatever he wants.

Since joining the club from Roma in the summer of 2017, the Egyptian has frequently demonstrated why he is one of the top players on the planet.

But this season, he’s taken it to a whole new level, one that many didn’t think was conceivable.

Salah is easily the best player in the world on current form, with recent displays putting him ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Robert Lewandowski. With age catching up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Salah is easily the best player in the world on current form.

In the first weeks of the season, we have seen the forward score his 100th Premier League goal, both in general and for Liverpool, and break into the Reds’ top ten leading goalscorers of all time, with only a close VAR call against Burnley preventing him goals in every outing so far.

And his most recent goal, against Man City, was possibly his greatest.

After setting up Sadio Mane with an exquisite assist, the 29-year-old turned Joao Cancelo out wide, side-stepped past Bernardo Silva to leave the Portuguese on his backside as he burst into the box while holding off Phil Foden, before twisting and turning away from Aymeric Laporte and evading blocks from both the centre-back and Ruben Dias to power a strike across goal beyond Ederson in the second half.

The forward’s jaw-dropping, Messi-esque finish was made all the more unforgettable by the fact that he scored it with his weaker right foot.

Salah is a world-class player without a doubt, but as a member of a great Liverpool team that has won the Premier League and the Champions League, his abilities may not have been fully appreciated in the same way that those of Steven Gerrard, Fernando Torres, or Luis Suarez in comparison to their less talented teammates.

Despite the amazing talent he lines up alongside at Anfield, he has already firmly established himself as the center of attention.

This leads us to. “The summary has come to an end.”