‘Mohamed Salah won’t know who I am,’ claims Arsenal star ahead of Liverpool showdown.

Nuno Tavares of Arsenal claims that Mohamed Salah ‘won’t know who he is’ before of Arsenal’s match against Liverpool this afternoon.

The Reds will welcome Mikel Arteta’s team to Anfield in the hope of avenging their setback to West Ham United before the international break.

Salah, who is now in the form of his life at Liverpool, will be crucial in this regard.

Tavares, 21, joined Arsenal from Benfica in the summer and has already made seven league appearances.

As he prepares to perhaps be charged with keeping one of the finest players on the planet quiet, the left-back insists he ‘doesn’t have a problem confronting anyone.’

“If I play, Salah will play against me.” I have no objections to anyone. He told TalkSport, “I play for Arsenal.”

“We have a fantastic team, and Liverpool has a good team to battle with on the field as well.”

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if the Egyptian will have a problem with him. Salah will have no idea who I am.” “Maybe,” Tavares responded when asked if Salah will recognize himself after the encounter on Saturday. I’m not sure; I’m young.” With 10 goals in 11 games, the 29-year-old striker presently leads the Premier League goalscoring standings.

Since his arrival at Anfield in 2017, Salah has scored six goals against Arsenal in five outings.