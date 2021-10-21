Mohamed Salah was photographed with his agent in Liverpool city centre, where he was filming a Pepsi commercial.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool was caught filming for a Pepsi commercial in Liverpool’s Chinatown on Thursday.

In the Reds’ midweek Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Egyptian was once again on the scoresheet.

Salah scored the opening goal against Diego Simeone’s team in Madrid, and a late penalty secured the 3-2 victory.

And now he’s filming a new commercial in the city center.

Salah was spotted rushing through the streets of Liverpool in a brilliant blue coat, trailed by a mob of extras.

He was also seen separately with his agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, while contract talks with the club continue.

Salah’s current contract is coming to an end in the next two years, although he has yet to agree on terms to extend his stay at Anfield beyond 2023.

The 29-year-old has had a busy week, including attending the inaugural Earthshot prize awards ceremony in London on Sunday.

Salah was asked to deliver an award at the event, which was established last year by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough.

Salah was also immortalized in waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London, which revealed his figure on Thursday.

Liverpool is also preparing for a huge Premier League match against Manchester United this weekend.

Salah will seek to keep his hot streak going when the Reds visit Old Trafford on Sunday.