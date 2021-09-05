Mohamed Salah wants his wages paid, Erling Haaland is desired, and Yves Bissouma is a target for Liverpool.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool strengthened their defensive line by signing Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million.

Despite calls from certain fans for the club to do more business, the Reds only made one transfer when the transfer window closed on Tuesday night.

Though no more transfers are possible until January, the transfer news continues coming, so here’s a round-up of the latest Liverpool rumours and gossip from across the world.

Mohamed Salah is a Liverpool forward.

The Daily Mirror is a newspaper published in the United Kingdom.

According to John Richardson’s claim, the attacker wants a hefty £500,000-a-week extension on his Liverpool contract.

The Egyptian is already one of the club’s biggest earners, but the report claims that with less than two years left on his current contract, the 29-year-old wants to be paid more than twice as much as he is now.

According to the source, manager Jurgen Klopp is ‘anxious’ to sign Salah to a new contract, despite interest from Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Salah was identified earlier this year as one of several key players the club was keen to speak to about new terms this summer, and The Washington Newsday understands that Liverpool want to reward Salah for his form during his time at Anfield, with any new terms likely to make him the club’s highest-paid player in history.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Diario Madridista is a Spanish newspaper.

According to a source from Spain, both Liverpool and Premier League rival Manchester United are interested in signing the forward next summer.

However, the source adds that Real Madrid is unconcerned about competition from the two Premier League heavyweights identified as “strong candidates” for the Norwegian’s signing.

Since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg in the January 2020 transfer window, Haaland has 62 goals in 63 games.

Because of his form, the Norwegian international has been connected with almost all of Europe’s elite teams, including Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, according to the report.

Yves Bissouma, a midfielder for Brighton.

Spurs. “The summary has come to an end.”