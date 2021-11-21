Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool attacker, made him’suffer the most,’ according to the Barcelona star.

After four years at Premier League side Manchester City, the 20-year-old returned to his boyhood club on a free transfer this summer.

Garcia played 90 minutes against Liverpool in July 2020, with City winning 4-0 on the day, but Salah’s talent left an impression on the midfielder.

In a recent interview with Spanish publication SPORT, Garcia was asked which player had made him’suffer the most.’ He simply replied, “Mohamed Salah.”

“I recall a game versus Liverpool two years ago being extremely difficult,” he continued.

Garcia isn’t the only one who considers Egypt to be their most difficult opponent.

Fikayo Tomori, an AC Milan defender who used to play for Chelsea, has previously stated that Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are his toughest opponents.

Kalvin Philips, a Leeds United and England international, has previously stated that Salah is the toughest player he has ever faced.

Since his arrival in 2017, the 29-year-old has had perhaps one of his best seasons in a Liverpool shirt.

Salah now leads the Premier League goalscoring charts with 11 goals in 12 Premier League matches.