Mohamed Salah receives a message and title guidance from Jay-Jay Okocha.

With Mohamed Salah poised to leave Liverpool in January owing to the Africa Cup of Nations, Jay-Jay Okocha feels Jurgen Klopp’s side will be OK without him.

Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will also compete in the competition after the turn of the year, putting Liverpool’s squad to the test even more.

Klopp will undoubtedly miss the trio, but former Bolton midfielder Okocha believes Liverpool’s roster is strong enough to compete for the Premier League title.

Okocha does not rule out the possibility that Liverpool will suffer as a result of the absences, but believes they will be able to manage.

“Well, I believe you can always put it that way.”