Mohamed Salah provides an update to Thiago as Liverpool receives a fitness boost.

Thiago Alcantara appears to have returned to training after his Covid-related absence, giving Liverpool a fitness boost.

The Reds are gearing up for their Tuesday night match against Leicester City, and Jurgen Klopp might now have the Spanish midfielder at his disposal.

Thiago was ruled out of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus. He was also ruled out of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win over Leicester at Anfield.

His teammates, on the other hand, have resorted to social media to appear to be happy about Thiago’s comeback.

On Instagram, the former Bayern Munich player was all grins alongside Mohamed Salah and Kostas Tsimikas.

Salah shared a photo of the trio at the AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, with the remark “Papi is back” from Tsimikas.

Thiago had previously blogged about his isolation, including a photo of him on a video conversation with his family.

After being reunited with his wife and children on Boxing Day, he claimed he was ‘Covid free’ with another social media post.

Thiago’s comeback will come as a relief to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who has had to carefully manage his squad over the demanding festive schedule.

Thiago has started the previous six league games for Liverpool, forming a dangerous midfield combination with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Liverpool will travel to Leicester on Tuesday with the goal of closing the three-point gap between themselves and league leaders Manchester City.